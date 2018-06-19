Bob "Bomber" Bombardier, 45, of Craftsbury, VT & San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua crossed over on March 12, 2018 in Nicaragua after being fatally struck by a drunk driver. Bob is the dear only child of Ed & Laura Dikovsky Smith of Willsboro, NY.

An avid snowboarder, sailor, mountain biker & surfer - Bob lived for outdoor adventure & inspired others to do the same.

Bob grew up in Seymour, CT. His love for the outdoors grew from learning to sail with his dad, Ed on Long Island Sound, riding BMX & dirt bikes with friends, gardening, snowboarding, fishing & family camping trips. His love of nature & passion for creating a better world was inspired in great part by his mom, Laura. A graduate of Seymour High School, he was known by childhood friends for limitless energy, fearlessness, passion for music and daredevil bike skills.

Bob graduated from Western New England College in 1994 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering & went to work for the R & D dept of Hearthstone Stoves in VT. After several years, he formed Wide Array Engineering & Computer Capabilities. In 1995, Bob became involved with the design & prototyping of Burton snowboards contributing to the engineering of many of today's snowboards. He also operated a 38 acre farm, Wild Branch Organics.

Bob was fiercely passionate about spending time in nature & sharing that love with others. From extreme snowboarding bombing down mountains especially in Stowe, to "flying a hull" on his "Cat" across Caspian in VT or sailing with his Dad on Champlain, to building jungle trails for hiking & biking and also surfing in Nicaragua - Bob was most at home in the wild. Bob is remembered for his intense passion, dedicated athleticism, willingness to help others, and penchant for fervent intellectual debate - all things of legend. Also his unforgettable laugh & smile!

Bob is also survived by his beloved daughter, Andria Curtiss Channels & husband , Steven of Clarksville, TN, dearly loved grandparents "Gram" Janet Stevens Cronn & "Grampy" Stephen Cronn of Naugatuck, CT and "Grandpa" Ernest & Sharon Bombardier of Milford, CT. His dear "Gramp" Basil Dikovsky crossed over this June.

A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at 11 AM on June 24th at Oxbow Park, Morrisville, VT. For details about the service or to share memories please visit Bob Nicafun Bombardier Memories FB group.

To continue Bob's family legacy in land conservation, educating people as he did about the natural world & living lightly on it, Bob's property Wild Branch Farm will become the Bob "Bomber" Bombardier Nature Preserve. Donations to the preserve can be made C/O Laura Smith, PO Box 1388, Morrisville, VT 05661.