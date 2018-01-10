× Expand Photo provided Bonita Lee “Bonnie” Brannock

TICONDEROGA | Bonita Lee “Bonnie” Brannock, 74, of Ticonderoga, passed away in the arms of her loving family on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 at Heritage Commons Residential Health Care of Ticonderoga.

Born in Cheever on April 11, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Hazel (Laing) Huntley.

Bonnie grew up in Westport and was a graduate of Westport High School, prior to moving to Ticonderoga.

She was employed by the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga for 14 years.

One of Bonnie’s passions in life was walleye fishing, of which she excelled in. She was very athletic and played third base for the “Lady Bombers” softball team. She also enjoyed her Wednesday night bowling league and going to yard sales.

She was predeceased by her parents, her mom most recently on Dec. 15, 2017.

She was also predeceased by her first husband, Philip Hood and her second husband, Michael Brannock; and one step-daughter, Terri Morgan.

Survivors include her three children, Laurie A. Burns and her husband Jeff Brian P. Hood and his wife Michelle, and David M. Hood and his wife Crystal, all of Ticonderoga; one brother, Donald Huntley and his wife Bev of Lewis; one sister, Julie Bartlett and her husband David of Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and three step-children, John Brannock of Altoona, Pennsylvania, Anne Brannock of Ticonderoga, and Steve Brannock of Kentucky. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Krystal Ross and her husband Jeff, Jeffrey Burns, and Emily Hood; and three step-grandchildren, Alexis Santose, Keigan Santose and Jocelyn Pyle.

Relatives and friends called Wednesday, Jan. 3 from 4-6 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A funeral service followed at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. The Rev. Scott Tyler, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga, officiated.

Interment will take place in the spring at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.