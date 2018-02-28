× Expand Photo provided Bonnie L. Foreman

CROWN POINT | On Tuesday, Feb. 20, heaven gained a notable citizen. Bonnie L. Foreman, 69, of Crown Point, arrived at the gate, ready for eternity.

Born to Dolphas and Esther Parker of Williamsburg, Virginia on May 16, 1949, Bonnie spent the past several years in Crown Point with the love of her life, Ivan A. Macey.

In a world defined by so little these days, Bonnie stood out. She had a warm, inviting smile, quick wit and an ability to say what was on her mind clearly and succinctly, all the while making you feel that you were the special one.

Bonnie was a wonderful life partner, a great, great friend and caring person, and someone you simply wanted to know.

For the past several years, she battled with the fierceness of a true warrior, challenging her illness every inch of the way, not caring about the days, but rather the minutes and the hours that she would have left to experience the world, and those she loved so much.

In the great tradition of true thinkers who saw the world as it is, she knew that her time was near, and yet she had so much left to give, and she gave it.

With grace sometimes, and with a sarcastic wit at others, she lived at the end as she had lived at the beginning: her way.

Bonnie leaves those of us who knew her behind, as is always the case, but the sheer numbers of people whose lives she touched will always remember that smile, that easy laugh, that wonderful wit, and we will miss her.

Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, Bonnie leaves this world a better place for having been here, and we will be better people for having known her.

A celebration of life service was held Monday, Feb. 26 at the First Congregational Church, 7 Park Ave., Crown Point. Pastor David C. Hirtle officiated.

Bonnie is survived by her great love, Ivan of the home, brother Donnie Parker and Bobby of Florida, sister Nancy Black of Williamsburg, Virginia, and many friends and relatives both in Crown Point and all points south.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.