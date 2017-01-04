TICONDEROGA/QUEENSBURY — Brad T. Holmberg, 40 of Ticonderoga and Queensbury, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at the home of his father, after a three and a half year battle with colon and liver cancer.

Brad was born and raised in Ticonderoga. He was the son of Richard C. Holmberg and Cindy (McDougal) Belden, both of Ticonderoga.

He was a 1995 graduate of Ticonderoga High School. While attending school, he made two lifetime friends, Mark and Chris Belden of Ticonderoga.

Brad was a gentle and loving person who touched the hearts of everyone he knew.

Having no children of his own, he had a special love for the children of his family and friends, who referred to him as Uncle Brad. He had a deep love for his two nieces, Avery Blanchard and Aubrey Hayes of Ticonderoga.

In 2001, he moved to Queensbury, and worked at SCA Tissue in South Glens Falls for 13 years, where he made two special friends, Brad Campney of Ft. Ann and his special bud, Scooter of Hudson Falls.

Brad was a lifetime baseball and football fan and loved his Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Dolphins, making many trips with his father to watch his beloved Blue Jays. He was also a collector of comic books and action heroes, starting when he was very young.

Brad is survived by his father, Richard Holmberg of Ticonderoga; his mother and step-father, Cindy and Craig Belden of Ticonderoga. He is also survived by his two brothers, Richard Holmberg, Jr. and Thomas Belden, both of Ticonderoga; his grandmother, Barbara Reeb of Ticonderoga; uncles, Dan Holmberg of Hudson Falls, and Thomas Holmberg of Crown Point, Tim McDougal of Ticonderoga, and Steve McDougal of Austin, Texas; his aunts, Linda Blanchard of Ticonderoga, Yvonne Matriccino of Hudson Falls, Linda Sucharski of Ticonderoga, and Brenda Gadznick of Hartford, Connecticut. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was pre-deceased by his grandmother and grandfather, Richard and Gloria Holmberg; his grandfather, Clayton McDougal; his aunts Gloria Morse and Mary Epifanio, his uncles, Patrick Holmberg and Mike Holmberg; his nephew, Dave Morse; and his step-grandfather, Don Reeb.

The family would like to thank special friends, Gene Lobdell and his wife, Pam of Ticonderoga for all their support during the last three and a half years. Also, Jody and Mark Belden and Jessica Blanchard of Ticonderoga, High Peaks Hospice for all the comfort and care given to Brad in his final days, Doctor Eric Pillemer and his staff of P.A.’s and nurses at C.R. Wood Cancer Center. But most of all, the nurses who work at the Chemotherapy Center for the great care they gave Brad over the last three and a half years. He often referred to his nurses as angels. God bless you.

A funeral service took place on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home in Ticonderoga. The Rev. Charles Bolstridge, Pastor of the Cornerstone Alliance Church of Ticonderoga, officiated.

Burial will take place in the Spring at the family plot of St. Mary’s Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

