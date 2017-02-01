× Expand Photo provided Brenda J. Noel (Drinkwine) Wells

TICONDEROGA — Born July 20, 1959 at Ticonderoga Moses Ludington Hospital to Richard and Gloria (Blanchard) Noel. Lifetime resident of Ticonderoga.

Brenda was raised in the Baptist church, ritually attending with her mother and younger sister, and participating in the many church outings.

Both Brenda’s parents had lost their mothers as young children, Beatrice Stark Trombley in 1961 and Madeline Cook in 1942. Brenda’s father, Richard, worked hard for his family, sometimes having up to three jobs at a time.

Brenda was also part of Brownie Troops and Girl Scouts as a child. Camping trips and seeing some of the most beautiful lakes and ponds in this area with her family and friends that tagged along was part of her upbringing.

Brenda continued to show her love for nature by doing the same with her own children. Brenda liked seeing the good parts of deer hunting, her grandfather (William Noel) would put together stews, soups, many meals and many drinks after the hunt. Brenda knew it was more than just the hunt it was the camaraderie and the enjoyment of nature with family and friends, which made her a part of it.

Many days were spent at the family hunting club on the Stoney Lonesome road and Penfield Camp is where the family would gather for day spent out in nature. Many summer days Brenda spent on the Upper Crick swimming at her Grandfathers house and her very dear friends’ house Patty Webb, whom lived next door to her grandfather, just a stone throw from her childhood home. Fishing was also involved including ice fishing with her son Aaron just to get the experience of it. Brenda loved ice skating then teaching her children over the years. Her love for nature was immeasurable, it was a love for the simple things such as a bike ride with her kids or a walk around the neighborhood.

At the young age of 16 Brenda started a family of 11 years with Lawerence Drinkwine, having two boys Jarrod and Aaron. There were many a good, fun and exciting memories, right down to riding her bike to school with the boys and then meeting them at the end of the day to ride home with them.

After life changing events of separation from her first husband in 1987 and the loss of her father in May of 1989, Brenda then began a 30 year relationship and marriage with Joe Wells. Brenda made her family bigger having her only daughter and her third son, Maranda and Gavin. Brenda was always about her family, continuing to enjoy nature. Many summer days were spent on the Baldwin Road, right on Lake George. Cliff diving, boating and just being on the lake. Winter brought ice boating and of course ice skating.

Brenda learned many techniques and knowledge on needle point, crochet, and knitting from Helen Drinkwine, Cookie-Anna Wells, and her mother Gloria. She was an amazing seamstress who worked a Hacker Craft Boat Company making boat cushions. Matching dresses were made for her daughter and her along with the dolls. Prom dresses, vests, wedding apparel for her oldest son’s wedding. She made her dress, her daughters dress, her granddaughters dress, and her youngest son’s outfit right down to the bow tie. Brenda was very spiritual on everything she made even if it was a grapevine or Christmas wreath, or getting an electrician certificate. There were vehicles she fixed along with T.Vs and many other items. Brenda was never idle and always had her hands into kid’s projects or her own. We all were proud of her 8 and a half years of sobriety. Brenda was loved by so many and will be truly missed.

Survivors of her family include her mother Gloria (Blanchard) Noel, her sister Michelle (Noel) and Micheal Porter, her aunt Beatrice (Trombley) and Stan Gilbo, aunt Shirley (Bright) Noel, aunt Marion (Dumer) Noel, her son Jarrod and Jodi Drinkwine, her son Aaron Drinkwine with fiancé Tara Huntington, her daughter Maranda Wells significant other Josh Frasier, her son Gavin Wells and significant other Megan McKeirnen, and husband Joesph Wells. Her step-daughter, Meshento (Gilbo) Romanca.

Grandchildren are Ciarra Grey, Garrett and Myleigh Drinkwine, and Madelyn, Evrit, and Will Drinkwine and great-grandchild Robert.