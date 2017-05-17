Burial notice: Charles St. Andrews

× Expand Photo provided Charles St. Andrews, Jr.

TICONDEROGA — A graveside service with full military honors for Charles St. Andrews, Jr., 85, of Lugoff, SC — formerly of Ticonderoga — who passed away on Sept. 17, 2016, will take place on Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at the family plot of the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

The Rev. David C. Hirtle will officiate. A reception will follow the service at the American Legion, Post #224 of Ticonderoga. Local arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.