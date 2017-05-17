Burial notice: Charles St. Andrews

TICONDEROGA — A graveside service with full military honors for Charles St. Andrews, Jr., 85, of Lugoff, SC — formerly of Ticonderoga — who passed away on Sept. 17, 2016, will take place on Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at the family plot of the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Ticonderoga. 

The Rev. David C. Hirtle will officiate.  A reception will follow the service at the American Legion, Post #224 of Ticonderoga. Local arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines