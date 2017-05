× Expand Photo provided Margaret Elaine Perry

TICONDEROGA — A graveside service for Margaret Elaine “Peg” Perry, 76, of Ticonderoga — who passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 — will take place on Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at the family plot of the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Mr. Elliott A. Shaw will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilicox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.