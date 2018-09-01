NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANYUnder Section 203 of the Limited Liability Company LawName: Butterfly Insight, LLC, Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on August 10, 2018. Office location: Warren County. SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to: c/o The LLC, 1069 West Mountain Road, Queensbury, New York 12804. Purpose: Any lawful act or activities. NE-9/1-10/6/18-194878|