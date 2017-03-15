TICONDEROGA — Cameron Joseph Eugene Belden, 26, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Born in Middlebury, Vt., April 30, 1990, he is the son of Tracy Mauran and Claudia Belden.

Cameron was a loving father to his daughter Lily. She was his world. He was also a loving son, brother, and grandson. His greatest enjoyment was his family.

He was very hard working and was employed as a Contractor for his brother, Travis teRiele.

He enjoyed fishing and hiking, race cars, and wrestling and was on the Queensbury Wrestling team. His other hobbies were attending sporting events with his cousins which included hockey and Yankee games.

He had a strong faith in God.

Through the medical donation program, Cameron was able to help five families who were in need.

Survivors include his daughter, Lily Belden of Rutland, Vt.; his mother, Claudia Belden of Ticonderoga; his father, Tracy Mauran of Wilton; five brothers, Travis teRiele of Queensbury, Kyler Belden of South Glens Falls, Todd Bessey of Glens Falls, Chad Mauran of Glens Falls and Michael Kelly of Glens Falls; his maternal grandmother, Charlotte Belden of Crown Point; and his three nephews, Antone teRiele, Archer teRiele, and Ryan teRiele. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Relatives and friends called on Monday, March 13, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.

A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan, Pastor, officiated.

A memorial service took place on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at the Living Waters Church of God, Wilton, with the Rev. Brent Seals, officiating.

The Rite of Committal will take place in the Spring at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

