WESTPORT- Carlos R. DeGroff, better known as "Denny", went home to be with the Lord he loved on the evening of August 26, at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh, N.Y. with family by his bedside. He was born in Westport, N.Y. the son of Chester R. and Clara (Edwards) DeGroff. He grew up in Westport, graduating from Westport Central School in 1952, He went to work for Brigadier and Mrs. J. W.F. Treadwell in October of that year, and remained with them until he retired in 1993. In October of 1952 he married the former Mary Cheney at the First Presbyterian Church in Port Henry. Their marriage lasted almost 66 years. Denny had a great sense of humor, and was cheerful and fun loving. He loved his job, employers, people he worked with, his dogs, community and his family. He enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, fishing, hunting and a good time with friends. Denny was at one time, a member of the Westport Hose Company, rising to the post of First Assistant Chief for some years. He was also a member of the Emergency Squad, He was instrumental in the founding of that Squad, pairing with other interested men on many evenings to go canvass, to ask for and collect donations to help purchase a vehicle. They used Richard Parkhill's funeral hearse as a first ambulance until they had enough money to buy an Emergency Vehicle. In 1981 he was appointed to the Westport Village Board. He was re-elected twice to that Board. He liked to serve his community. He became the much loved father to Carlos R. DeGroff Jr.; and to Derianne Lynn DeGroff (Codraro). Surviving him are: wife, Mary, son "Rob DeGroff, wife Diane, son Matthew, all of Plattsburgh,; Jeremy DeGroff, wife Cheri and son Denali of Lewis; Justin Codraro, wife Jamie-Lee and son Jareth, of Austin Texas; Mylea Ann Raquet (great granddaughter) of Homosassa, Fl., one sister, Gladys Mauran.He also leaves to mourn him several nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved, including Sandra McQueen and her daughter Kellie and husband, Robert King, Heidi Doyle and Ian DeGroff; one brother in law, Alex Cheney of Mineville, and Steven Codraro of Florida, Justin's father. Predeceasing him were his parents, his daughter, Derianne in 1997 , his brother Chester, sisters; Vivian, Vera and Rosemarion. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held September 8th at 5p.m at the Westport Bible Church, Young's Road, Westport, with Pastor Chad Carr and Pastor Philip Kneller officiating. Donations in his memory may be made to this church where he was a member for many years, or to the Westport Emergency Squad. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the Union Cemetery in Port Henry, Arrangements are by the Harland Funeral Home, Port Henry, N.Y.