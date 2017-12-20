PORT HENRY | Carmen DePaoli (née Gallegos) of Port Henry passed away on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 at the age of 84.

Carmen was born to parents Albino and Juanita Gallegos on Dec. 10, 1933 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Carmen married Charles DePaoli in 1960 in Albuquerque while he was in the Air Force. Before she met Charlie, she worked for several finance companies. She became a military mom of three sons. Her two older sons, Vincent and Paul, were born in Albuquerque and while living in West Germany, Michael was born. The military life also brought her and her family to Michigan, back to Albuquerque, and finally a three and half year stay in Italy.

The family moved to Port Henry, where Charles and Carmen opened the successful lakeside business, Brookside Grocery and Hot Dog Stand. She was a very active member of the Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church community as a Eucharistic minister and greeter. She also helped in the parish center. Carmen volunteered at the Iron Center Museum, the Port Henry Welcome Center, and worked for the Board Of Elections for Essex County. She was also active with the Port Henry Red Hat Society and the PH7 Community Group.

Carmen is survived by her son, Vincent and his family Kathleen, and daughters Megan and Andrea; her son Paul and his family Suzanne and son Jonathon; and her son Michael and fiancé Laurie, and her children Rheagan and Willem; her brother Albino, sister Conception, two sister in-laws Helen DePaolis and Virginia Ahern, and several nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her husband Charles, her parents Albino and Juanita, her brother Fred and her sisters Inez, Bernadette and Mary.

She will be missed by her family, friends and church community.

Calling hours are on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at the Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry from 5-7 p.m.

Funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s Church, Port Henry.

Spring burial in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Saint Patrick’s, 12 Saint Patrick’s Pl., Port Henry or High Peaks Hospice & Palliative Care Inc., P.O. Box 192, Port Henry.

To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.