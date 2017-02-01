Carol Ann Morra

TICONDEROGA — Carol Ann (Fortino) Morra, 71, passed away suddenly Jan. 14, 2017.

Carol was born August 10, 1945 in Glens Falls to the late Sandy and Mary Fortino. Carol grew up in Ticonderoga where she made lifelong friends. She loved telling stores of the fun she had with her friend Mary. Later she moved with her mother and sister to Connecticut, where she met her future husband Ronald Morra. They were married on Valentine’s Day 1975. They settled in Belchertown, Massachusetts until his passing in 2006. Carol was a devoted grammy to her grandchildren. She loved attending Luca’s soccer games, Natalie and Annabelle’s dance recitals, Chelsea and Carlea’s archery classes, lesson times with her technology wizard Brandon and her sweet cuddles from her youngest grandson Jameson.

Carol was predeceased by her husband Ronald Morra of 31 years and her sister-in law Janet Paniccia. She is survived by her children Thomas A. Morra and his wife Heather, Robert A. Morra and his wife Jessica of Belchertown and Lisa (Morra) Foley of Ware. She was the caring sister of Dominic and Tony Paniccia, Joanna Hanshing and brother-in-law Steve Morra. She was Grammy to Lucas Brandon, Chelsea, Natalie, Carlea, Annabelle and Jameson. She will be dearly missed by nieces, nephews, cousins and her lifelong friends Mary and Rosemary.

Funeral services were held Jan. 21 at Tommey & O’Brien Funeral Home.