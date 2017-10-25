TICONDEROGA | Carolyn E. (King) Charlton, 91, of Ticonderoga passed away on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.

Born in Ticonderoga, July 11, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Carroll P. and Ethel (Shear) King.

Charlton was a lifelong area resident, and was a lifelong member of the Putnam United Presbyterian Church.

She was employed as a 5th grade school teacher in Ticonderoga for many years, prior to her retirement.

Carolyn was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Frank H. Charlton on March 12, 2011. She was also predeceased by one son, Paul Charlton, and one brother, James P. King.

Survivors include her five children, Mark Charlton and his wife Roseann of Sabillasville, Maryland; Eric Charlton of Rutland, Vermont; Ann Charlton of Brockport; James Charlton of Fairbanks, Alaska and Ruth Charlton of Edgewood, Maryland; her sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Richard Malaney of Putnam Station; three grandchildren, David Charlton, Jonathan Charlton and Daniel Charlton; one great-granddaughter, Abby Charlton; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Putnam United Presbyterian Church, 365 County Rte. 2, Putnam Station.

Interment will follow at the family plot of the Meadow Knoll Cemetery of Putnam Station.

Donations in Carolyn’s memory may be made to the Putnam United Presbyterian Church, 365 County Rte. 2, Putnam Station, NY 12861.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.