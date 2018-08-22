× Expand Carolyn J. Benjamin

MIDDLEBURY | Carolyn J. Benjamin 72, died early Thursday morning Aug. 16, 2018 at Helen Porter Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury after a brief illness. She was born Oct. 15, 1945 in Ticonderoga, N.Y., the daughter of Edward A. Bougor Sr. and Florence (Fortier) Bougor. Carolyn worked as a custodian for Middlebury College. She was a Member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the V.F.W. and American Legion both of Middlebury. Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was an avid bingo player and enjoyed crosswords, puzzles and listening to old time country music. Survivors are her children, Howard Bougor of Salisbury, Rodney Benjamin of Addison, Nardeth Thompson of Bristol and Jodie Desjadon and husband Michael Desjadon Sr., by her seven grandchildren and her eight great-grandchildren, by her sister Dorothy Baker of Lake Placid, NY and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Howard, Edward, William, Leonard, Alfred “Bud”, Ruth “Shirley”, Mary, Annette, Christine, Dottie and Alice.Graveside service will be held on Wednesday Aug. 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. in ST. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Middlebury with the Rev. Luke Austin officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Judes Children Hospital at P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Arrangements are under direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at sandersonfuneralservice.com.