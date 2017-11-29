PUTNAM STATION | Cecile O’Brien Brackett, 98, most recently of Hudson Falls, passed away Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at Warren Center in Queensbury after a short illness.

Born April 2, 1919 in Lingwick, Quebec, Canada, she was the daughter of Henri and Anna (Turgeon) Gendron. The family moved to Montpelier, Vermont when she was very young. She was raised on a farm near there.

Cecile was a high school graduate of St. Michael’s in Montpelier VT.

She married Gordon O’Brien a few months after graduation and later they moved to Putnam Station, N.Y. and operated a dairy farm for many years. After his death, she sold the farm and moved to Sebring, Florida and enjoyed the people and climate their and decided to make it her home.

She was a waitress at Nick’s Restaurant in Ticonderoga, and worked at Sear’s Apple Orchard in Putnam.

Cecile enjoyed gardening, crocheting and knitting in her spare time.

While in Putnam Station, she was active in Grange Programs and community projects. She was also a member of Putnam Station Fireman’s Auxiliary. Cecile served on the Putnam Election Board.

She met and married Charles L. Brackett and they were happily married 19 years. He died in 2007. After his death, she went to live with her niece, Eleanor Taylor in Hudson Falls.

In addition to her parents, Cecile was predeceased by her siblings, Napolian, Josephine, Regina, Alphonse, Imelda, Marguerite, Helen, Anne, Claire, Louis, and Eva. She was also predeceased by her husbands, Gordon O’Brien, Chuck Henderson, and Charles Brackett and four of her nephews.

Those left to cherish her memory are several nieces and nephews with special mention, Eleanor Taylor of Hudson Falls, Gordon Taylor of Queensbury, Luella Broe of Pittsburgh PA, Cecile Gendron of Montplier VT. A memorial service will be private to the family.

Interment will take place at Meadow Knoll Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at the Warren Center for their exceptional care.

In loving memory of Cecile, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205, or to Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.