Ticonderoga. With a strong sense of humor and spirit right until the end, Cecille Cora Cross passed peacefully into Heaven on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at home with her loving family by her side. In her 92 years on this earth, her courage, advice and strength have been the foundation for her family and will be her gifts to them for years to come. Born in Ticonderoga, NY on November 6, 1925, Cecille was daughter to Edna (Armstrong) and Kenneth Chester Allen and later, also step-daughter to George Graves. She spent her childhood attending the one-room schoolhouse in Streetroad and enjoyed her family time including barn fiddle parties and reunions. Cecille married the love of her life Calvin Wilford Cross on February 14, 1942 in Ticonderoga, NY. As the young bride of an Army soldier, Cecille traveled to posts across the US including in Mississippi and the young couple returned to Ticonderoga to build their civilian life together after World War II. Cecille was not afraid to work hard and spent a number of years on staff at the Log House restaurant at Fort Ticonderoga as well as eventually retiring from the finishing room of International Paper. Family was the heart of Cecilles world and she never hesitated to share her opinion and her advice. Lovingly known as Lady to those around her, she was mother to sons Calvin Jr., John and Timothy. Many a memory was made at their home on Warner Hill Road. She could save a penny in dozens of different ways and we will forever treasure her love of gardening, visits to Penfield Pond, bird watching, travel, reading, and family gatherings especially on Dip Day. In life, Cecille was predeceased by her parents as well as her toddler brother, siblings Elizabeth Betty Witherbee, brothers Patrick Allen and Charles Allen, her husband Calvin and most recently, sons Calvin W. Cross Jr. and John B. Cross.Left to celebrate her spirit and her memory are son, Timothy Cross, daughters-in-law, Gladys Cross and Marjorie Cross, all of Ticonderoga, NY. She was proud Grandmother to Susan Cross, Tracey Cross-Baker (Stuart), Jennifer Connery (Shawn), Stephen Cross, and Sherry Veneto (Brian) and incredibly proud GG to her great-grandchildren Douglas Baker, Sawyer Veneto, Mackenzie Connery, Chloe Baker, and Vinnie Veneto. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.A celebration of Cecilles life will be held on Friday, May 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga, NY. The Rev. Scott Tyler, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow at the family plot at the Valley View Cemetery, also in Ticonderoga.Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com