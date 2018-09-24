Tupper Lake | Charles A. Tromblee, 74, of Haymeadow IRA, passed away Wednesday September 19, 2018 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. He was born in Ticonderoga on June 15, 1944 son of the late Willis and Kathryn (Young) Tromblee. Charles was born handicapped and lived away from home in assisted living homes that took amazing care of him. He always had a hardy laugh and a sparkle in his eye. He is survived by six siblings; Lora E. Clark of Port Henry, Katrinka Tromblee of Witherbee, Debra S. Walsh of Port Henry, Kathryn (Tim) Clark of Elizabethtown, Willis Tromblee of Tupper Lake, Peter (Penny) Tromblee of Elizabethtown, one aunt Elizabeth Young of Glens Falls and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister Louise Smith. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family would like to give thanks to Edgewood IRA in Saranac Lake and Haymeadow IRA in Tupper Lake. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown. To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com