TICONDEROGA | Charles Swinton of Ticonderoga passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19 at his home in Debary, Florida.

Charlie was born Sept. 29, 1931 to Elwin and Stella Swinton.

He served in the army during the Korean War and worked for the Town of Crown Point Highway Department.

Charlie is survived by his soulmate Betty Goyette; daughter Kelly and husband Dayne Lafrance; son Chuck, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and his sister Joan Walker of Queensbury.