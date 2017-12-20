× Expand Photo provided Charles Thomas “Chip” Cummings

PUTNAM STATION | Charles Thomas “Chip” Cummings, a lifelong resident of Putnam Station, died peacefully Dec.13, 2017 at Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness.

He was born March 10, 1933, in Putnam Station, son of George and Frances (Lonergan) Cummings. In June of 1956 he married Charlene Swears in Corinth.

Survivors include his sister, Carol Hirst (Jim), Hudson Falls; his son, Charles Thomas, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; his son Dean (Janis), Statesboro, Georgia; and his daughter Cary (Michael Price), Pulaski; two grandsons, Bradley Cummings and Brian Hart; as well as two nieces, Cathy Gaffney (Chuck) and Kelly Caley (Bruce).

Charles Thomas Cummings loved baseball. He played baseball for the Plattsburgh State University Cardinals from 1953-56 and complied a career .350 batting average. His teammates called him “Chip” and elected him team captain twice. In 1988, Chip was elected to the Plattsburgh State University Hall of Fame. His love for the university would continue throughout his life. He was the director of the Plattsburgh Alumni Association and was a member of the board of directors since 1977. Cummings contributed the funds to build “Chip Cummings Field” for the university. The 500 seat ballpark was opened on April 19, 2003 and remains as the premiere facility for the Plattsburgh State Cardinals baseball team.

Everyone who met Chip Cummings knew immediately that the St. Louis Cardinals was his favorite baseball team. His lifelong love for the Cardinals was a passion that was unmistakable. He would regularly attend the St. Louis Cardinals fantasy camps and spring training games. His favorite memories are the numerous World Championships the St. Louis Cardinals have won during his lifetime.

Cummings had a long career in education. His career began in South Glens Falls where he taught fourth grade at the Bluebird School from 1956-1959. From there he went to the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District where he was the elementary school principal. In 1966, he moved to Canajoharie, where was the junior high principal until 1970 when he was promoted to business administrator. He was a fixture at Canajoharie Central Schools for 20 years. Before retiring he spent three years with the Patchogue-Medford District as business administrator. Cummings applied his experience to create his own consulting firm and lead New York state school administrators for over a decade. He joined the New York Association of School Business Officials. He was on the NYASBO Board of Directors from 1983 -1987. He served as President of the Board from 1986-1987. During his time on the NYASBO Board he established many scholarships for members to further their education.

Relatives and friends called Saturday, Dec. 16 from 3-5 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17 at the Putnam United Presbyterian Church, 365 County Route 2, Putnam Station.

Interment will take place in the spring at the family plot of the Meadow Knoll Cemetery of Putnam Station.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.