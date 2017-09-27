× Expand Photo provided Claire V. Drake

TICONDEROGA | Claire V. Drake, 67, of Ticonderoga passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 17 at her residence.

Born Feb. 23, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Ziona (Gravel) Austin.

Claire most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and daughter, as well as spending time in the outdoors. Claire was an avid hunter with her life-mate, Douglas Porter, for many years.

She was employed by the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga for over 35 years.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, Ziona and Leon Austin, as well as her sister, Faith Stover, and the love of her life, Douglas Porter.

Survivors include, and are not limited to, her daughter, Kelley A. Paige and her husband, William, of Ticonderoga and her two grandchildren, Anthony Barnaby and Trinity Paige, also of Ticonderoga.

Relatives and friends called Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home at 11 Algonkin St. in Ticonderoga.

A funeral service followed at noon at the funeral home. Rev. Mr. Elliott A. Shaw officiated.

Interment will take place at a later date at the family plot of the South Moriah Cemetery.

To offer online condolences, visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.