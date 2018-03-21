× Expand Photo provided Clara Jean Cruickshank Ryder

PORT HENRY | Clara Jean Cruickshank Ryder, of Port Henry, passed away at the age of 71 on Feb. 5, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center due to a short term illness.

She was born on June 15, 1946 in Ticonderoga to Orville Tracy Cruickshank and Joyce H. Elethorp Cruickshank.

She is survived by her two daughters, Rae Marie Bradway of Port Henry and her daughters, Kisia Patenaude, Kasey Heald, Kayla Patenaude and Kassidy Bradway; her youngest daughter Tracee Ann and her husband Jake Parent of North Hudson and their daughters Crystal Peters and Dani Parent.

She is also survived by her brother Dan and his wife Kandi Cruickshank from Ticonderoga, and Clara’s sister Judy and her husband Art Dean of Hudson. She also has many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She joins her many loved ones, her husband David John Ryder, who passed on March 22, 2002; her brother James Orville Cruickshank, who passed on November 5, 1974, and his son Alan Paul Cruickshank, who passed on May 5, 1982; her other brother Jack Tracy Cruickshank, who passed on September 22, 2007, and his son Brad Orville Cruickshank; and her step-son Scott (Popper) Earl Decker, who passed on May 24, 1985.

Clara loved to travel with her husband and her cat Feather, she lived in Texas for 20 plus years.

She moved to New York to be with her family in 2016, where she purchased her beautiful home in Port Henry.

Her passions were gardening, reading, writing and sewing. She loved butterflies and flowers, she also loved collecting bears, frogs, cats and wind chimes.

Her family will be hosting a celebration of life and a butterfly release for Clara on June 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. The location is at the North Hudson New York Park/Beach.

If you would like to make a donation in the name of Clara, please donate to the Wounded Warrior’s Association or the Cancer Research Society.