ELIZABETHTOWN | Heaven gained the brightest star and most loyal angel when Clifford A. Lewis Sr. passed away Oct. 27, 2017. He was born on June 27, 1944 in Castleton, Vermont.

Clifford, better known to most as Buddy or Mr. Lewis, loved nothing more than his family. He was the rock that held everyone together. He was a very proud army veteran who served from 1961-1967 including a tour in Vietnam.

He loved to hunt with his son, daughter, wife and friends. He was focused on safety and at one point was a hunter safety instructor. You could almost always find him in the woods or on the lake fishing, he gained the nickname “Backwoods Buddy.”

He worked on D&H Railroad for 10 years before spending many years as a long-haul truck driver and always said, “I’ve driven more miles backwards than most have forward.”

From the time his children were young until long after they were grown, you could always find a group of teens at his house calling him dad and gaining his knowledge and advice, he was so well respected by everyone who knew him. He spread his knowledge of hunting, fishing and life in general to so many. He always instilled in all children four main rules for life, 1. Do not lie 2. Do not steal 3. Do not do drugs and 4. Never ever “piss into the wind.” He was always preaching the importance of education.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Patricia Lewis, to whom he gave his greatest years to and always said he loved her “4-3-4-evers” because one was not long enough for all the love he had for her, his three children; Clifford Lewis Jr. and wife Kate, Christine Pritchard and husband Bubba, Cindy and husband Donald; eleven grandchildren, Chelsey, Clifford III, Rachel, Danika, Rebecca, Sarah, Jason, Reed, Caleb, Austin and Logan, three siblings, Joan Wilson, William Lewis and Darrell Lewis; his brother in law George Millard and fiancé Sharon; his greatest friends of nearly 50 years, Gene Wager and Tom Johnson, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In honor of his wishes there will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the Wounded Warriors Association.

