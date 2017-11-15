TICONDEROGA | Columbia B. “Chris” (Bernardini) Occhipinti, 92, entered into eternal rest on Oct. 26, 2017 at the Meriden Center in Meriden, Connecticut following a short illness.

She was the beloved wife of the late Louis F. Occhipinti.

Occhipinti was born in Ansonia, Connecticut on Oct. 12, 1925, daughter of the late Eugenio and Maria Fiore Bernardini.

She grew up in Ansonia and graduated from Ansonia High School in 1944.

She was employed in the kitchen at the former Marshall Lane Manor in Derby, Connecticut for several years and was a member of the Holy Rosary Church Rosary Guild and Lower Naugatuck Valley Council of Catholic Women.

She is survived by a loving and devoted son, Brian Occhipinti and his wife Betty of Wallingford, Connecticut, loving daughter, Darlene Occhipinti of Ticonderoga, a brother, Romano Bernardini of Wallingford, Connecticut, six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Louis Occhipinti; and her brothers, Dominick and Donato Bernardini.

Funeral services took place on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery Chapel, 219 New Haven Avenue in Derby, Connecticut with the Rev. Stephen Krugel officiating.

Burial immediately followed.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.