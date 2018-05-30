Westport Craig M. Johnson Jr., 59, of Westport, was taken from his life by our merciful Lord on March 3, 2018. He was born in Harrisburgh, PA., April 17, 1958 son of the late Craig M. and Anne (Sherman) Johnson, Sr..Craig was a devoted Christian and student of the Bible. He was also an exceptionally talented drummer. Craig played with several local bands and delighted in taking part in the musical productions at the Westport Depot Theatre.Craig is survived by his wife Tammy Johnson of Westport, step father Dr. Charles Moisan of Elizabethtown, sister Beth Neufer (Rob) of Indiana, brother Scott Johnson (Sarah) of Connecticut, half sister Jennifer Johnson Luby as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and step sisters.A funeral Service will be 10:00 AM June 9, 2018 from the Westport Federated Church in Westport. Burial will follow In Black River Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Craigs memory may be made to Westport Depot Theatre or Fitzpatrick Cancer Center.Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com