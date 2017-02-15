× Expand Photo provided Cynthia Napier-Estes

CROWN POINT — Cynthia “Cindy” L. Napier-Estes, 58, passed away Feb. 7, 2017, at her home on Hog Back Road in Crown Point. Her loving husband Duane and daughter Renee were at her side. She was a proud parent, grandparent, and loving devoted wife.

Cindy is survived by her husband of eight years Duane Estes, son John Cozzy and wife Kristy; grandchildren Hunter and Abigail; daughter Renee Cozzy, two brothers Bob and Steve; as well as her lifelong friend of 40 plus years Deborah Swedick.

She was born in Albany on Dec. 8, 1958 to Sarlin and Gloria (Tuck) Napier. She is predeceased in death by her parents; as well as her aunt Elizabeth Hall.

Cindy graduated from Shaker High School in 1976. Soon after, she devoted her time to working for the family business, Morris Body Works in Latham. Years later, she also managed several auto glass repair shops. She met the love of her life, Duane, while working for Christopher’s Chevrolet in Ticonderoga.

Cindy will be remembered for her amazing strength, kindness, sense of humor and devotion to her family. We will all miss her greatly.

To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.