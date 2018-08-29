Daniel G. Belzer

Daniel G. Belzer, 93, of Elizabethtown, NY passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018.He was born in Cato, NY on May 11, 1925, the son of John and Julia Belzer.Dan was a pilot during WW II. He graduated from Oswego College and came to teach Industrial Arts in Elizabethtown in 1925. He married Mary Jean Denicore in 1955. He and a co-teacher purchased a lumber business and started Elizabethtown Builders and Hardware, which he ran for 34 years.Dan is predeceased by his son Jeffrey, 2 brothers and 7 sisters.He is survived by his wife Mary Jean; his sons Joe (Bonnie), John (Susanne) and Peter (Colleen); eight grandchildren and one great grandson.Dan loved gardening, stain glass work, woodworking and designing homes, but Not scrabble.A graveside service will be held Friday, August 31, 2018 at 2:00 pm in St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery in Elizabethtown, NY.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.