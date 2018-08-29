Daniel G. Belzer, 93, of Elizabethtown, NY passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018.He was born in Cato, NY on May 11, 1925, the son of John and Julia Belzer.Dan was a pilot during WW II. He graduated from Oswego College and came to teach Industrial Arts in Elizabethtown in 1925. He married Mary Jean Denicore in 1955. He and a co-teacher purchased a lumber business and started Elizabethtown Builders and Hardware, which he ran for 34 years.Dan is predeceased by his son Jeffrey, 2 brothers and 7 sisters.He is survived by his wife Mary Jean; his sons Joe (Bonnie), John (Susanne) and Peter (Colleen); eight grandchildren and one great grandson.Dan loved gardening, stain glass work, woodworking and designing homes, but Not scrabble.A graveside service will be held Friday, August 31, 2018 at 2:00 pm in St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery in Elizabethtown, NY.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.