HAGUE | David Barclay More, 76, of New York, Nantucket and Newport died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 at home with his wife by his side.

David was born Jan. 4, 1942 in New Haven, Connecticut, the son of the late Barclay and Charlotte (Munz) More. He was the husband of Gail (Dickinson) More.

David grew up in New Jersey and Michigan. After completing school, he served in the US Marine Corps, then began a career as a builder and the owner of Dave’s Workshop in Sugar Loaf. He and Gail were married and started a family while living in South Salem.

He and his family moved to Nantucket, bought an inn, restored it, and began a rewarding life on the island.

Gail and David enjoyed 19 years as proprietors of the Nantucket Landfall. They retired to the Adirondacks and enjoyed several years in Hague on Lake George.

Almost 5 years ago, David and Gail moved to Newport to be closer to their children and grandchildren. David was supportive in helping his daughter and son in law open and operate the Marshall Slocum Inn and was the spark for his daughter Dana’s effort building Open Oyster, both in Newport.

He helped his son David build his legacy with More Management and More Mosquito Control in Beverly, Massachusetts.

It was David’s sense of humor, youthful silliness that enabled many great conversations and lasting friendships. Through the years, their moves and various projects, David always had Gail by his side.

He is survived by his wife Gail (Dickinson) More of Newport, his children Dana More Spring of Newport, Rhode Island and David Dickinson More of Beverly, Massachusetts, a daughter in law, Melissa More and son in law Mark Spring, a sister Nancy Slater and her wife Joan Cain of Charleston, South Carolina, and four grandchildren, Morgan Spring, William Spring, Harrison More, and Cameron More.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Robert Potter League for Animals, P.O. Box 412, Newport, RI 02840.

Online tribute at memorialfuneralhome.com.