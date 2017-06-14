× Expand Photo provided David Keith DeZalia

REDLAND, Fla. — David Keith DeZalia, a maintenance supervisor at Homestead Air Force Base and resident of Redland, passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2017 at his home at the age of 59.

David was born March 6, 1958 in Ticonderoga, the son of Horace and Lucille Milligan DeZalia. He grew up in North Hudson.

David retired from the United States Air Force after four years of active duty and over 20 years in the Air Force Reserves.

David married his wife Lia, an accountant, on Jan. 27, 1989 in St. Augustine, FL. On May 1, 1980, he welcomed his son, Brandon, who was a very important part of his life.

David was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed any time he got to spend with his family in Florida and New York. He was extremely patriotic, loved to ride his motorcycle, and relished long conversations with his son. He was a lifelong Catholic. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, David is survived by his wife Lia (Cackowski) DeZalia; his son Brandon Keith (Anna) DeZalia and his grandchildren, Brecken, Malei and Eire DeZalia; his brothers H. Mark (Linda) and Terry (Debbie) DeZaliah his sisters Donna (Jerry) Smith and Catherine (Kevin Bryerton) Moses; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends may call at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Schroon Lake, on Wednesday, June 21 from 9-11 a.m.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the North Hudson Catholic Cemetery, North Hudson.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations may be made, in David’s memory, to the Schroon Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 362 and American Legion Post 982, Schroon Lake, New York, 12870.

The Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.

To offer online condolences please visit edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.