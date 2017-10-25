× Expand Photo provided David Lee Little

TICONDEROGA | David Lee Little, 63, of Ticonderoga, passed away peacefully while holding his wife’s hand on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, after a two year battle with cancer.

David was born in Burlington, Vermont, the son of the late Beatrice and Raymond Little. He was one of six children.

He attended Burlington High School prior to enlisting the U.S. Air Force/Vermont Air Guard, where he served from 1977 to 1980, performing auto mechanic duties, along with telephone switchboard. After completing his duties, David began a 29 year career with Liftech Equipment Companies as a forklift technician, before his retirement in 2016.

David had many hobbies, including fixing anything with a motor, spending time with his family, being an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

He was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Cross, where he taught Sunday School. He was also very active in the community, where he volunteered for the local emergency squad and the “4th of July Committee.”

He and his wife, Tina, were also musicians. You could find her singing and him playing the guitar at a local coffee house or the local nursing home. He also had a love for nature, his dogs, and the stars. He never missed a meteor shower, full moon or solstice.

David is survived by his wife of 17 years, Tina (Hurlburt) Little of Ticonderoga; his daughter, Candace Little and beloved grandson, Zane Ott of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; his son, Brian Little and his fiancée Rachel Cehowski of Ticonderoga; his daughter, Amy Faro and grandchildren, Cheyenne, Joseph and Christian of Mishawaka, Indiana; his step-daugher, Jessica Zerbe, her husband John and grandchildren Jacob and Jerrah of Mineville; his step-son Joshua Blodgett and grandchild Austin of Ticonderoga; his two sisters Betty Poquette and Kathleeen Bennett, both of Saint Albans, Vermont; his three brothers, Raymond (Sonny) Little and his wife Mary of Burlington, Vermont; Jim Little and his wife, Pat of South Burlington, Vermont and Alvin (Skip) Little and his wife Phyllis of South Burlington, Vermont; his long time close friend, Cheryl Cox of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and many nephews.

Relatives and friends called Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 from 3-6 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A funeral service followed at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Robert Fogg officiating. Military honors followed the service.

A celebration followed at the American Legion of Ticonderoga.

