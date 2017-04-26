TICONDEROGA — David S. Downing, 74, of Ticonderoga, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at the Moses-Ludington Hospital of Ticonderoga.

Born in Corning, New York, February 18, 1943, he was the son of the late Stanley and Betty (Hoy) Downing.

David has been a resident of Ticonderoga since 1969. He was well known in Ticonderoga and the Adirondack Region as the North Country news legend and the voice of WIPS Radio Station, where he was employed for many years as a radio engineer and newscaster. He was also an avid Ham Radio operator.

He served as an emergency dispatcher for the town of Ticonderoga and was a member of the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad for many years.

He was pre-deceased by his wife of 47 years, Sylvia L. “Sally” Downing on Jan. 18, 2014.

Survivors include his two daughters, Michelle Downing of Staten Island, and Bethany Signor and her husband, Kevin of Ticonderoga; one brother, Richard Downing and his wife Sonja of Painted Post; four grandchildren, Natalie Naeder, Heather Naeder, Sophia Naeder, and Melanie Naeder, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends called Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.

A funeral service followed on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment followed at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Donations in Dave’s memory may be made to the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 265, Ticonderoga, NY.

