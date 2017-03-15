TICONDEROGA — Dean T. Morin, 66, of Ticonderoga, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

Born in Elizabethtown, Dec. 16, 1950, he was raised in Mineville, and was the son of the late Emile and Eva (Burl) Morin.

Through his life, he was employed by the Moses-Ludington Hospital of Ticonderoga, International Paper Company of Ticonderoga as a truck driver, and also owned and operated his own black topping business — Morin’s Black Topping — for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah V. (Keegan) Morin; his two sons, Dean Morin, Jr. and Eric Morin, both of Ticonderoga; two sisters, Aloha “Peanut” LaPorte of Mineville and Aloma Manville of Port Henry; two brothers, Emile Morin, Jr. and Cheyenne Morin, both of Mineville; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends called Tuesday, March 14 at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga. A memorial service followed on Tuesday. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan, Pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga, officiated.

