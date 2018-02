HOPE MILLS | Colonel Edgar Howard “Howie” Youmans Jr. was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors on Jan. 18, 2018. Services were attended by his wife Zoe Youmans; sons Edgar Howard Youmans, III, Raymond Youmans, Douglas Youmans; and approximately 40 other family members and friends. Reeves Funeral Home of Hope Mills assisted the family.