NORTH RIVER | Nicole Jay Angelo, widow of Charles, predeceased by her father Frank P. Jay.

Born in Port Washington, Dec. 24, 1958, she died at the Jay summer residence in North River on Aug. 5, 2017.

She was surrounded by her family: beloved mother, Jayne; cherished siblings Melissa (Bushey), Bryan, Matthew, Jennifer (Gordon-Tennant) and Jonathan; beloved sisters-in-law, Kathleen, Jenny and Frayda; brothers-in-law Jonathon Bushey and Walmer Gordon-Tennant; nieces and nephews Michael, Courtney, Brandon, Stephen, Clare, Charlie and her faithful dog, Rhett Butler.

Also survived by nieces and nephews Whitney and Spencer Bushey, Ian, Evan and Farrin Jay; and a great nephew, Nathan Bushey.

Surmounting many lifelong challenges, including deafness, blindness, diabetes and others, she lived a full life.

She had more courage than most! Her family will miss her forever — as will her adoring friends from Hellen Keller Institute, Annie Olaff and Teresa Allison and innumerable loving friends.

Funeral arrangements will follow. Burial at a later date in the family plot in North River.