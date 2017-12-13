PARADOX | Deborah “Debbie” Ann Knowlton, 64, of Paradox passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2017. She was born on Sept. 26, 1953 in Ticonderoga, the daughter of Jean and Edmund F. Soloski.

Debbie will be remembered most for her kindness and dedication to family and friends. Debbie enjoyed gatherings with friends and family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a true animal lover and loved spending time with her cats.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael; daughters Christie Egglefield of Paradox, Gina White of Virginia, Lisa Knowlton of Schroon Lake; son Daniel Egglefield of Elizabethtown, ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund F. Soloski and Jean M. (Soloski) Salerno; her stepfather, Paul Salerno Sr.; and sister, Karen Baker.

At Debbie’s request, there will be no calling hours. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Debbie’s name may be made to the Angel Connection in Ticonderoga or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.