KEENE | Deborah Ellen Creighton, of Keene, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 19, 2018 after a heroic four-year battle with cancer. During that four years, she lived life to the fullest, traveling, making improvements to her home, and volunteering with various organizations.

Her family calls her Ellen. She’s the baby of the family, always walking to the beat of her own drummer in a peaceful and elegant way that defined Ellen.

She was a lover of God’s creation and the beautiful Adirondacks captured her imagination and kept her there for more than 30 years.

Ellen received her bachelors’ degree from the University of Georgia and her master’s degree from Georgia State University. From there she went on to be a family counselor as well as an entrepreneur owning two different stores in Lake Placid over the years. Ellen was truly a trailblazer representing strong women who made things happen.

Ellen is survived by her three siblings, sisters Toney Creighton Pozek and Cassandra Creighton Clouser and brother Vernon F. Creighton, Jr. and her two nephews Adam Creighton Pozek and Matthew Roger Clouser.

She was predeceased by her father Vernon F Creighton, Sr., her mother Dorothy Toney Creighton and her niece Emily Marie Clouser.

A special heartfelt thank you to her dear friends who helped her remain in her home until she passed away.

Family and friends will be invited to a memorial of Ellen’s life at a future date.

The M. B. Clark, Inc. Funeral Home in Lake Placid is in charge of arrangements. Relatives and friends are invited to share a memory, upload a photograph, or leave condolences at mbclarkfuneralhome.com.