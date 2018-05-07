Ticonderoga. Dennis Allan Henthorn, 67, of Ticonderoga, passed away suddenly, on Friday, May 4, 2018.Born in Livermore, Maine, March 3, 1951, he was the son of the late Allan H. and Thelma (Hause) Henthorn.Dennis has been a resident of Ticonderoga since 1970 and was a well-respected employee of the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga for 47 years.He was a motorcycle enthusiast and was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Dennis motto was He would drop everything to ride.He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy (Pearl) Henthorn; two sons, Todd Henthorn and his wife, Lenore of Ticonderoga, and Chad Henthorn of Saranac Lake; two grandsons, Cody Henthorn and Harrison Henthorn; three sisters, Linda Wheeler, Darlene Green and Vicki Poland, all of Maine; his dear uncle, William Hause of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call Monday, May 14, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.A Memorial Service will follow at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 14th, at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Mr. Elliott A. Shaw will officiate.A Reception will take place following the services at the E.M.A. of Ticonderoga.To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com