Derek (Boomer) J. Sprague

Boomer Sprague left this world unexpectedly on April 22, 2018, leaving behind a life he lived fully and passionately. Boomer was born in Burlington, VT on March 10, 1974, to the parents of Derek and Leilani Sprague. At a whopping 11 pounds plus, he entered this world in a grand manner, the same way he lived his 44 years. Boomer also leaves behind his grandmother, Jean Sprague who will turn 95 years young this summer. He was the sibling to three: Jason Sprague and his wife Tracy and their three children, Kaylee, Taylor and McKenzie, his sister, Kristy Sprague and her husband Steve and their two children, Hayden and Jayde, and his sister, Sharlee Keyworth and her husband James and their five children, Katie, Ashley, Phidahlia, Braylynn and Raiffe. Most heartbreakingly, he leaves behind his two children, Bryce and Alli, the stars of his universe and the most cherished two people he loved with all of his heart. Their mother, Melissa, now responsible for raising their children without their dad. Boomer left being loved by his girlfriend, Crystal Thompson and her two young children Lydia and Natalie. He also leaves behind a large family of aunts, uncles and cousins. His life was full of people who adored him and will truly miss his commanding presence in their lives. Boomer made a career out of operating large machinery and worked for Luck Bros. Inc., where he was an experienced heavy equipment operator. He could maneuver tons of metal with ease and grace. His work ethic was paramount and his co-workers like family. He had little or no boundaries when it came to friendship, as he was friends with people he knew his entire life and people he knew for minutes. It was not uncommon to run into people long distances away from home that knew Boomer. He was loyal, generous and large as life when it came to showing his love for you. He had the ability to see the good in everyone, even when they wronged him. He was and is an unforgettable soul. During his free time, Boomer loved to hunt, fish, attend sporting events, golf and spend time with his family and friends. He also coached his daughters AAU basketball team who recently won a tournament championship with his leadership and guidance. It was humorous to see this tall, boisterous man coach so softly, but sternly to young, sensitive female athletes. He was strong and rigid, but soft in the center and his love for those girls and the game of basketball was evident in every practice and game he coached. He was his sons, Bryce #1 fan and his place on the bottom bleacher was where you would find him so he could coach from the crowd and be known he was there. His presence will be missed, but his spirit in those gyms will remain strong. Boomer has become synonymous with fun-loving and high-spirited. He has had many things named after him. When he would walk into a room you would certainly know he was there and by the end of the night, he would have everyone in stitches with his one liners or his lengthy detailed stories he would explain with his hands and his contagious laugh. Social settings and holidays will never be the same. Many of us measure our success by wealth, material things such as careers, houses, cars and the like. Boomer had no care for such things, he lived his life the way he wanted and didn’t accumulate material objects. He always said You cant take it with you! Over the last few days, it is evident that he was the most successful man we know from the friends that have poured in, the stories that have been shared... he was loved and revered by so many. If you measure success in love, he was the richest of us all. Rest in peace, Boomer, we will love you forever and miss you greatly and you will certainly never be forgotten. A wake service will be held Thursday, April 26, 2018, 5pm to 8 pm at Harlands Funeral Home in Port Henry, NY, and a service and celebration of Boomers life will be held at the Moriah Golf Course on Friday, April 27, 2018, at noon. Casual attire, camouflage or your favorite football (preferably Pittsburgh Steelers as Boomer would suggest) shirts is suggested for Fridays event.