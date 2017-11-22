Dianne Freeman

ALBANY | Dianne Grant Freeman, 85, passed away on Nov. 10, 2017 in Albany, where she resided at the Massry Residence.

Dianne was born in Oneonta to Donald and Miriam Grant, and lived in the Capital District for more than 55 years — residing in Albany, Troy, and then 35 years in Sand Lake, before returning to Albany in 2014.

Summers were spent at the family cottage at Tiroga Point in Ticonderoga on Lake George.

A class of 1950 graduate of the Milne School in Albany, she attended Connecticut College and graduated SUNY Oneonta with a teaching degree. She taught elementary grades prior to having children.

Organizations for which she volunteered included the League of Women Voters, the Rensselaer County Cooperative Extension where she served as a Cornell Cooperative Extension trained Master Gardener, and the Sand Lake Historical Society.

Her passions and interests in gardening, culinary delights, travel, and community were commonly pursued with friends throughout her life.

She was a member of Congregation Berith Sholom in Troy; in earlier years she served in the Temple’s Sisterhood, and worked in the library.

Dianne was married to and preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, William “Bill” Freeman. They met on an ice skating rink in Oneonta, while he was a student at Hartwick College. They were married in Frankfurt, Germany, where Bill served in the U.S. Army.

Dianne was preceded in death by sister, Nancy Gibbons, and brother, Quentin Grant.

She is beloved mother of Andrea E. Freeman (Rolf May) of La Mesa, California, Stephen K. Freeman (Lydia) of Trophy Club, Texas, and Joseph D. Freeman of San Pedro, California. She is loving grandmother of Stephen’s children, Haley and Trevor, and cherished sister-in-law of Barbara Freeman of Henrietta.

A memorial service was held at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 followed by interment at Berith Sholom Cemetery in Troy.

In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor her memory may consider contributing to World Wildlife.