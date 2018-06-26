Crown Point - Don French, 59, of Crown Point died suddenly on Monday, June 18, 2018 at his home. He was born April 25, 1959 at Moses Ludington Hospital to Donald and Edith (Putnam) French. He grew up in Grover Hills and attended Moriah School.Don loved to hunt. He loved his children and grandchildren and his wall of fame pictures proved it. He is survived by his children, David and wife Christie, Susan, James, April, Sammi Jo, and Keilly; 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; 2 sisters Amber Allen of Salisbury, VT and Rhonda and husband Cary Marshall Jr. of Salisbury, VT. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister Donna St. Dennis.A funeral service was held for Don on Thursday, June 28 in Ticonderoga.