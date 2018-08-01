Ticonderoga - Dona N. Croto, 84, of Ticonderoga, passed away at home on Monday, July 30, 2018.

Born in Ticonderoga, New York on Friday, July 13, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Forrest E. and Sarah (Cruickshank) Newton.

Dona was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga, she graduated from Ticonderoga High School as Salutatorian, and earned her Masters’ Degree from Plattsburgh State University.

Dona worked at Moses Ludington Hospital as an RN and Streetroad School as a teacher before beginning her 32-year career as a School Nurse and Teacher for the Ticonderoga School District. She was a member of the NYS Teachers Association.

Generations of school children remember Mrs. Croto administering to their needs during school hours or teaching them in Health Class. She quietly helped people in crisis with practical and emotional support welcoming anyone in any situation. She gave people the confidence to find their own path out of trouble.

Dona was a member of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks #1494 of Ticonderoga where she served as Elks National Foundation Chairman for 5 years and worked on the Scholarship Committee for several years.

Dona was a fantastic cook and well known for her fudge, coffee cakes, and pies. She would go out of her way to make anyone’s favorite food. She was a patron of good food and good art, especially those people just starting their culinary or artistic careers. Along with her husband, she traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe bringing home handmade gifts for family and friends.

Survivors include her high school sweetheart and husband of 61 years, John R. Croto; one son, Michael F. Croto of Jacksonville, FL; and two daughters, Kelly C. Stack of Virginia Beach, VA and Cathy Lawrence and her husband Scott of Ballston Lake, NY; one sister Teddi Pereau of Chestertown, NY; six grandchildren, Blaire Linton, Iain Croto, Newton Stack, Kenzie Easter, Sarah Travaly, and Seth Travaly; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, August 4th from 10:00 am to Noon at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Memorial Service will follow at Noon at the Funeral Home officiated by the Rev. Mr. Elliott A. Shaw. The Ticonderoga Elks will conduct a Ritualistic Service at 12:30 pm at the Funeral Home.

Friends are invited to join the family for luncheon after the service at the Elks Lodge, 5 Tower Avenue, Ticonderoga.

Entombment will take place at a later date at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

Donations in her memory may be made to Friends Comforting Friends Non-Profit of Ticonderoga or High Peaks Hospice at www.highpeakshospice.org/donations.