× Expand Photo provided Dorothy Hagey

LEWIS | Dorothy Hagey, 82, passed away Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 at her home. Her passing follows many medical complications.

Born Dorothy Ann Wood in Whitehall, she lived her life in the North Country including Whitehall, Ticonderoga, Witherbee, and Lewis. She spent many years as a farmer’s wife and homemaker.

The mother of seven children, she was the daughter of the late Irving R. Wood Sr. and Nellie Wood and the granddaughter of the late Charles and Lola Bassett and Joseph and Mary Wood. She was the wife of the late Paul Hagey and the former wife of the late Howard Bessette. She is predeceased by her son Edward Bessette and daughter Sandra Nicklaw.

She is survived by her children Todd Bessette (Dawn), Lola Kubik (Dave), Aggie Thatcher (Steve), Howard Bessette (Melissa) and Paul Hagey. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Also many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their children.

Calling hours were Monday, Dec. 4 between 4-6 p.m. at the Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry. The funeral service was be held at St. Patrick’s Church also in Port Henry at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Port Henry, followed by a gathering of family and friends at the home of Dave and Lola Kubik.