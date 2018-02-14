× Expand Photo provided Dorothy J. Henry

SARATOGA SPRINGS / HAGUE | Dorothy J. (Dottie) Henry, 97, passed away on Feb. 10, 2018 in Saratoga Springs.

Born Dec. 25, 1920 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, she grew up in Hagerstown, Maryland.

She served in the Women’s Army Corps (WACs) during World War II, during which time she met and married Jack Henry of Brooklyn and Hague. The couple settled in Hague in 1946, beginning what would become Dottie’s life-long love affair with Hague.

Dottie will be remembered for her energy and enthusiasm for life, her dimpled smile and her service to Hague over the course of more than five decades.

When her children were young, she focused her efforts on activities that benefited the children and youth of Hague, including working with friends to bring library books to Hague and helping to start a Brownie and Girl Scout troop as well as the Hague Little League. The family moved to northern Virginia in the 1960s, returning every summer.

In 1974, Dottie and Jack moved back to Hague full-time, and Dottie once again became an active member of the community.

She served on the Hague Town Board as well as on numerous town advisory committees covering areas such as tourism, sewer, planning and zoning, the town park and festivals.

She was an active member of the Hague Historical Society, the Rotary Club, Seniors Club, Hague Baptist Church, Hague Post 1538 American Legion, Carillon Garden Club, New Horizons Literary Club, Ticonderoga Festival Guild and Champlain Valley Chorale. Dottie never passed up an opportunity to help others, volunteering in the physical therapy department of Moses Ludington Hospital and as a mentor in the Ticonderoga schools.

But it is not just in death that we honor her.

During her life, Dottie won many awards, including being the first recipient of the Hague Chamber of Commerce Senior of the Year for 1990. In 1991, she was honored by the Warren County Council of Senior Citizens for “special service to her community” and in 2002 she was selected as a Woman of Distinction by the Adirondack Council of the Girl Scouts in 2002. In that same year, she was honored by the Town of Hague and the Hague Chronicle with a “Salute to the Life of Dorothy Henry” dinner.