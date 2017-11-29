TICONDEROGA | Dorothy S. McDonald, formerly of Baldwin Road, died peacefully on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Inter-Lakes Nursing Home in Ticonderoga, NY, at the age of 93.

Dorothy was born on January 15, 1924 in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Frederick W. and Della Agnes (Acker) Simons. She and her sister, Helen spent their childhood in New York City. She attended Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from Notre Dame Academy for Girls, Upper West Side, NY, NY in 1944.

Lake George held a very special place in her heart. From the time she was a girl of four, her family returned each summer to the family camp on Black Point. It was there, that she met Morton T. McDonald of Ticonderoga. After several years of summer friendship they were united in marriage, February 15, 1947. She worked as a receptionist while Morton studied engineering at NYU. His career with International Paper took their family to Wilton, Maine, Glens Falls, New York City, and finally back to Ticonderoga in 1973.

Dorothy was an avid reader and enjoyed the challenge of the NY Times crossword puzzle. In years past, she was a loyal volunteer at the Black Watch Library, the gift shop at the Moses-Ludington Hospital and the Essex County Adult Program. Dorothy was an active communicant of St. Mary’s Parish and for years attended the weekly Rosary Group at the Nursing Home.

She was preceded in death by both parents; her sister, Helen Gettings of Red Banks, NJ; husband, Morton T. McDonald; son, Thomas B. McDonald; and three infants, Walter, D. Douglas and Mary Ursula.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn McDonald-Thibodeau and her husband, Laval Thibodeau of Shelburne, VT; daughter-in-law, Mrs. Thomas McDonald of Chantilly, VA; and four grandchildren, Valerie Palmer, Hinesburg, VT, Andrea Thibodeau, Hinesburg, VT, Bruce McDonald, Chantilly, VA and Brian McDonald, Holly Springs, NC; and four great-grandchildren.

Her family would especially like to thank the amazing, wonderful nursing staff at Inter-Lakes Nursing Home as well as the staff at the Adult Home. All of these Nurses, LNAs and Administrators who cared for her as though she were their own mother. Special thanks must go to Frank Montbriand of High Peaks Hospice for his strength, compassion and guidance.

A Memorial Mass will be held next summer and burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to High Peaks Hospice & Palliative Care, P.O. Box 840, Saranac Lake, NY 12983-084; or St. Mary’s School, 22 Father Jogues Place, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.