SPRING BURIAL NOTICE:A Funeral Mass for Dorothy S. McDonald, 93, formerly of Baldwin Road, Ticonderoga, who passed away on November 5, 2017, will take place on Monday, July 2, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan, Pastor, will officiate. The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of St. Mary's Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.