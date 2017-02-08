TICONDEROGA — Douglas H. Spaulding, 65, of Ticonderoga, passed away peacefully Feb. 4, 2017 after a recent diagnosis of metastatic cancer.

Doug was born June 6, 1951 to Herbert and Ruth (Sergeant) Spaulding. He was a graduate of Crown Point Central School in 1969 and earned his Bachelors degree in business from SUNY Plattsburgh, where he met his wife of 42 years, Angelika Kyritz. Together they purchased GLF feed store in 1978. Following a tradition set by his grandfather, father and great uncle, Doug turned the store into Ti Agway. Doug successfully ran the store with many, wonderful employees and bent the ear of its patrons for almost 39 years.

He was a collector of eclectic antiques, Coca-Cola memorabilia and art; searching for treasure in shops from the Adirondacks to Cape Cod and beyond. He also loved long drives in his truck making stops at local country stores and farm stands. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting his lease in St. Regis Falls with his father, brother and nephews, fishing with his father in law and buddies, and studying the history and culture of his local region. He was an Elk and a volunteer firefighter in Ticonderoga for many years.

Doug’s family was his number one priority. He is survived by his loving wife, Angie, and two daughters; Tara (Seth) Celotti, and their son Reese of Crown Point and Katie (Nathan) St. Pierre, and their daughter Harper of Cape Cod, MA; his mother, Ruth Spaulding of Mayfield, his brother Richard (Pam) Spaulding of North Bangor; his sister Vicki (Pat) Arceri, also of Mayfield, his mother in law, Ingrid Kyritz of Ticonderoga; his sister in law, Anne Colborn of Sussex, NJ and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, store buddies and friends.

He is predeceased by his father, Herbert Spaulding, father in law, Heinz Kyritz and a his life long friend and brother in law, Donald Colborn.

Please remember Doug by one of his stories, as there were so many.

A very special thank you to the team at Fletcher Allen/UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. for all their loving care and attention that our Chugger received.

Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at Harland’s Funeral Home in Port Henry. A celebration of his life will take place at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga on Saturday morning, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local fire department or Cornell Cooperative Extension (4H) in Westport. To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.