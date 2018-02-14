× Expand Photo provided Douglas Harold Mieras

SCHROON LAKE | Douglas Harold Mieras, 87, of Schroon Lake, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10:53 a.m. at the Brennity Assisted Living in Vero Beach, Florida after complications from a long battle with cancer.

Douglas was born in Lake Como, New Jersey, the son of the late Dennis and Cecelia Mieras.

On Sept. 27, 1936, at the age of 6, he pledged his heart and life to Jesus Christ. Growing up, he was active in the Salvation Army, playing in the band.

Douglas graduated from Neptune High School, Neptune, New Jersey. He married his high school sweetheart, Anna G. Brown.

While living for many years in Oakhurst, New Jersey, they attended the First Baptist Church of Asbury Park where Douglas was a deacon and was active in music ministry and teaching.

He sang for local weddings, churches, and camps such as Harvey Cedars and Niagara Bible Conference. He also learned to sing in Hebrew for a local synagogue.

Douglas received a Bachelor of Science and Mathematics degree from Monmouth College in 1963. He received his CPA certification and worked in the accounting firm of Rudolph, Cinnamon and Califato for 26 years, becoming a partner during that time. He retired from the firm at the age of 55.

During this time, he pursued and received a Bible degree from Philadelphia College of the Bible and was ordained as a pastor.

Douglas served on the financial boards of America’s Keswick, Whiting, New Jersey, and AMOC, American Mission for Opening Churches, Appleton. He started Word of God, Inc., and for many years used its resources to distribute evangelical tracts and to help missionaries.

In 1986, Douglas and Anna moved to Schroon Lake, and Douglas worked as financial director of Word of Life International from 1986 to 1993. He retired and became an associate pastor at Mountainside Bible Chapel, where he served counseling and ministering to the sick and dying for 13 years.

His wife of 57 years, Anna, went to be with the Lord in 2008 after a sudden stroke. Douglas married Joanne Tebbutts and they attended Westport Bible Church in Westport, where Douglas served as a deacon. They lived together in Schroon Lake until her death from cancer in 2016.