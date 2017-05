Douglas Quintin was born on Oct. 29, 1946 and passed away on Tuesday, April 18. He was a resident of Middlebury at the time of passing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson Community College Foundation, 1220 Coffeen St., Watertown, NY 13601, Samaritan Foundation, 830 Washington Street, Watertown, N.Y. 13601 or to the NNY Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601.