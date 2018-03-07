× Expand Photo provided Edgar Card

WESTPORT | Edgar Card, 96, passed away Feb. 13, 2018. He was born Sept. 22, 1921.

He is survived by his loving wife Joan, of 68 years; daughter Kimberly (Peter) Minford, and grandsons Brooks Minford, Matthew Minford, Christopher Card and Michael Card.

He was predeceased by his son, Kevin.

Eddie grew up in Westport. A 1939 graduate of Westport Central High School, he attended Green Mountain Junior College (1942), Middlebury College Naval Program Graduate (1944), B.S. University of New Hampshire (1945).

He played varsity football, basketball and baseball. He earned an M.S. in Education Administration from Syracuse University (1950) where he served as faculty advisor for the freshman football team. He was an athletic specialist in the United States Navy (1942 – 1946). He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers Southeastern League in 1945.

His professional career started in education, where he was assistant principal, director of guidance, and director of athletics at Westport Central School (1946-1962) in Westport, and supervising principal at Elizabethtown/Lewis Central School, Elizabethtown (1962-1968).

In 1968 he moved to Tampa and began a 19 year career with Pepin Distributing Company. From March of 1969 through February 1987 he served as director of public relations, general manager, vice president, culminating with his last seven years as executive vice president.

Eddie had a passion for sports and people and was Pepin Distributing’s face in the community. He was a color analyst for WFLA radio broadcasting for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, University of Tampa Football, and USF Basketball. He was president of the Tampa Sports Club (1985-1986), NFL Tampa Chapter (1988), University of Tampa Quarterback Club (1974). He was also a charter member and board member of the Gold Shield Foundation.

He served on the board of the University Bank, MacDonald Training Center, and USF Green Jacket Club and many other boards too numerous to mention.

He was a proud Mason, and member of the Scottish Rite and Egypt Temple Shrine.

Eddie’s great loves were his wife Joan, his faith, family, friends, music, sports, and his beloved Camp Dudley in Westport, where he spent many formative years. He embraced the Camp Dudley Motto “the other fellow first.” He lived every day of his 96 years with humility, passion, and the desire to make each and every life he touched a better one.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 at Temple Terrace United Methodist Church in Tampa, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Dudley, Westport, NY 12993 or at campdudley.org.