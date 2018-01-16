Edmund David Trombley, 65, of Mineville, NY passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family, Sunday January 14, 2018. Ed was born in Ticonderoga, March 3, 1952, the beloved son of Edmund J. Trombley and Elsie (Bobbie) Trombley along with four sisters Priscilla, Marilyn, Carolyn and Karen. Ed was a student at Mineville High School for the early years of his education, he later went on to be a 1970 graduate of Moriah Central School. Ed played football for the Vikings and also ran track. Upon graduating high school, Edmund joined the United States Air Force where he was based in Lackland, TX. Once returning to Mineville with his family, Edmund worked at the Ticonderoga Paper Mill as a Machinist for 44 years before his retirement. Edmund loved his family and friends more than anything and of course, anyone who knew Ed knew how much he loved his Yorkie, Topher Glenn. He also enjoyed hunting, (mostly to drink a few Genny lights with his best buds at hunting camp), fixing things around his house and whenever he could get out to the casino, he would try his luck. He was the life of the party anywhere he went. Ed was the best father anyone could ask for to his three children Toni, Shannon and Little Ed. He was an even more amazing Papa to his six grandchildren, Jasmine, Symantha, Michaila, Dylan, Kaya and Noel. You could find him at any sporting event, school concert or any event in their lives. He was their biggest fan and always will be. Left behind to cherish all the amazing memories of Ed are Toni Callis of Mineville, Shannon and Dave Rogers of Port Henry, Little Ed and Beth Trombley of Moriah, Grandchildren: Jasmine who resides in Florida, Sam who resides in Schenectady, Michaila who resides in Louisiana, Dylan who resides in Moriah, Kaya who resides in Moriah and Noel, also of Mineville. Eds sister Marilyn Clich of Sanitary Springs, Carolyn and Randy of Geneva NY and Karen and Dave of Essex Junction VT, many nieces and nephews. Eds best buds Russell Fink Finkbeiner, Robert Bobbie Bobbie, Gary Bobbie, Kenny Bobbie and the rest of his hunting buddies. Ed is being welcomed home by his parents Ed and Elsie Trombley, his sister, Pricilla Derocher, his brother-in-law Michael Clich, nephew, Glenn Clich along with many aunts, uncles and friends. There will be services held in Eds honor on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Harlands Funeral home from 5 to 7 P.M. There will be a casual gathering held at the Mineville VFW immediately following the services. Donations in Eds honor may be made to High Peaks Hospice of Essex County.