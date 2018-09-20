KEENE | Edward F. Woltner, 62, of Keene, NY passed away on Monday,September 17, 2018 at his home. He was born in Niskayuna, NY on February 29,1956 the son of Edward and Marlene (Williams) Woltner.

Ed was a very active, downhill or telemark skiing,biking, hiking, rock and ice climbing, kayaking, enjoying the mountains, or being on his sailboat. His greatest love was spreading his knowledge and enjoyment of the outdoors to his children, nieces, and nephews. Family was so important to Ed, spending holidays in Vermont and traveling to St. Augustine’s FL to care for his parents, where he would ride his mother’s bright yellow bike along the beach.

Ed graduated from Clarkson University earning his engineering degree and later earned a certificate in Green Building. In his early work, he worked for Bechtel, working throughout the state including New York City, Albany, and Massena. He started his own business and thoroughly loved his career, as owner of Summit Contracting, providing home performance and sustainable design solutions with energy star programs, and contracted with NYSERDA; he was knowledgeable in his field, providing information to clients,and professors at his alma-mater.

He had such enthusiasm for life. He never met a stranger and had great stories to share. His knowledge was vast and lived life to the fullest.

He is predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Emma McGivney-Woltner, their daughters, Katie and Sarah Woltner, his siblings; Hal Woltner and his wife Yvonne, Vickie Lynn Woltner, his nieces and nephews; Aaron, Stormie, Kaysi, Morgan and his extended McGivney family. There will be no public calling hours. A memorial service will be Monday, September 24 at 2:00pm at Keene Valley Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Keene, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one’s charity of choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad St. Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Online condolences offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com